Get This Celeb-Loved Brazilian Blowout At Home For A Fraction Of The Price

Over the years, I’ve done a lot of crazy sh*t to get my hair glossy and smooth. I’ve hunched over ironing boards, used harsh chemicals, and yes—I used the forbidden Wet-2-Dry flat iron.

For (an embarrassingly) long time, I assumed harsh odors, fumes, and hair-breaking chemicals were a normal part of the hair care game.

However, fortunately for me and my hair, I discovered a new solution that I love. I’m not the only one, either. Celebs like Maya Rudolph, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lopez are obsessed, too.

And if it’s good enough for J.Lo, then it’s good enough for me.

Celebs Love This At Home Brazilian Blowout—But What Is It?

A Brazilian Blowout sounds like some sort of waxing disaster. So, if you’re like me and hadn’t heard this term before, let me fill you in.

Brazilian blowout is another name for a keratin treatment. Traditionally, these chemical treatments are done in a salon.

High concentrations of keratin replenish an overly porous, frizzy hair shaft. The result is smoother, shinier, and healthier-looking hair.



Normally, these treatments can cost anywhere from $300 to $800. Additionally, the whole process typically takes an hour and a half minimum.

Major Results No Longer Require Major Chemicals

Some professional keratin treatments contain formaldehyde and other harsh chemicals. The smell is a nuisance for hairstylists and clients alike.

Long-time stylists and friends Shiry Raz and Ofer Brami founded Pura Luxe in response to this problem. Raz and Brami developed a proprietary amino acid-based formulation to replace the toxic smoothing systems of the past.

The gentler formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no sulfates, silicone, or parabens. It also contains aromatic essential oils. So, say goodbye to that toxic chemical smell.

Tame Your Mane From The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Pura Luxe Mane Tame is an at-home treatment that lasts up to 30 days. The amino acid formula penetrates the hair shaft, expanding and weakening sulfate bonds without damaging your hair.

“You can wash your hair and color or highlight the same day (unlike a [salon] keratin treatment),” the brand explains. “The process takes approximately three to four hours depending on hair thickness.”

An 8 oz jar costs $110 with up to three treatments per jar. That’s $36 per treatment compared to the hundreds of dollars a single salon treatment would cost.

Mane Tame is a cheaper, easier, and gentler alternative to traditional keratin treatments. But don’t let its softer nature fool you. You’re still going to get glossy, gorgeous, J.Lo-worthy hair (but for a Jenny From The Block price).