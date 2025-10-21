Georgia Police Prevent Possible Mass Shooting After Arresting Armed Man At Atlanta Airport

A tragedy was averted, according to Georgia authorities. They claim they prevented a possible mass shooting at the Atlanta International Airport.

The family of a man called the cops warning them of a possible shooting. They claimed their relative had a rifle and was headed to the Atlanta airport to shoot it up. Georgia cops took the threat seriously.

They ultimately arrested 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle. His family had become concerned after he live-streamed a threat against the airport. Atlanta Police Department chief Darin Schierbaum said at a Monday press conference that they arrested Cagle at the airport.

He arrived and entered through the south domestic terminal, a crowded area.

“He seemed to be very interested in the TSA check-in area, which you can see was heavily, heavily crowded with travelers,” Schierbaum also said. Fortunately, cops founded and arrested him just 14 minutes after the call.

Man Arrested At Atlanta Airport

In his truck, they located a Springfield AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition.

“We did have a tragedy averted today,” the police chief said.

“I just a short while ago spoke to two officers in this department and thanked them, because if it was not for Officer Gibson and Officer Banks, and Sergeant Jones, that was providing them, I do believe that Mr. Cagle was headed back to his truck to retrieve it and I do believe he was likely to use that weapon inside the crowded terminal,” Schierbaum also said.

They’ve charged Cagle with suspicion of terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and also firearms charges. The Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens, was thankful to avoid the tragedy.

Dickens also mentioned Cagle had “mental challenges.” Friends mentioned that he suffered from schizophrenia.

In a Facebook post over the week,end, Cagle wrote “I told my kids if anything happens to me sue, they can get 50-100 million.”

His friends urged hims to seek help. But instead he continued this line of thinking.

“Sometimes I think I’m being set up or someone going to kill me. Shot me, set the house on fire, make it look like it blew up. Make it look like suicide,” he also wrote.