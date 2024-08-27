2 Dead, 1 Injured After Delta Plane Tire Explodes at Atlanta Airport

Two people are dead and one was seriously injured after a Delta plane’s tire exploded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

According to Atlanta media outlet WSB2, the incident happened at the airport’s maintenance area. One Delta employee and a contractor were killed while another airline worker was badly injured.

The tire exploded as it was being removed by the Delta aircraft by the Atlanta airport’s employees. The aircraft had landed at the airport on Sunday, Aug. 24, from Las Vegas.

Delta released a statement after the incident. “The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

The airline then shared, “The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement, offering condolences to the victims’ loved ones. “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation.”

I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) August 27, 2024

Meanwhile, airport officials confirmed that there is no impact on airport operations because of this incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also reported it is aware of what happened and is in contact with Delta.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Speaks Out Following Delta Plane Tire Explosion

In a statement provided to NBC News, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers spoke out about the deadly Delta plane tire explosion.

The union represents airline industry workers across North America.

“As a union dedicated to the well-being and safety of our members and the broader community, we will offer our resources to all those impacted by this tragic event,” the union stated. “We stand in unity with Delta workers during this difficult time and we call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

AP News further reported that the facility where the accident happened is part of Delta TechOps, which performs maintenance, repair, and overhaul work for Delta and more than 150 aviation and airline customers around the world.

The president of TechOps, Delta Executive Vice President, John Laughter, is offering counseling to employees. “We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this by supporting each other,” he said.