George Clooney Wooed Amal In A Very Old-Fashioned Way And We Want More Men To Do It

George and Amal Clooney certainly have one of the most heart-melting love stories in Hollywood. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Ticket to Paradise star opened up about the very first days of their legendary romance. Here’s how George met Amal!

George Met Amal At His Lake Como House

Who knew George Clooney was such an old-fashioned gentleman? In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, George revealed the most romantic details about his relationship with his wife Amal. “What did you think when you met her?” Barrymore asked the Oceans Eleven actor.

“Well it was funny. She came to the house in Como with a friend of hers to visit,” George began. “The funniest thing is, Brian Lourd, my agent, called me. He had just met Amal at some other thing, and she said ‘Yeah, I’m going to Como with a friend of mine.’ And he called me up and said, ‘There’s a girl coming to your house who you’re going to marry,’ and I was like, ‘You’re an idiot, that’s not going to happen.’ And then in comes Amal.”

If the actor’s tale wasn’t swoon-worthy enough, he reveals that he courted Amal in a way that’s straight out of a fairytale. “I started writing her … a bunch of letters” Of course, Barrymore had our exact reaction: “You wrote her?” she exclaimed. “Like pen and paper?”

“Yeah,” George responded nonchalantly while Barrymore gasped. “We still write letters.”

“You still write letters!” Barrymore said in disbelief.

“We leave them on the pillow,” George confirmed.

George And Amal Tied The Knot In 2014

Of course, there was never any doubt that the actor is head over heels for the human rights lawyer. Their fateful meeting in Italy is said to have taken place in July of 2013, and they tied the knot the very next year. They took a couple of years to settle down as spouses, and by 2017, they had twins on the way. Since taking their relationship public all those years ago, George hasn’t shied away from talking about his wife.

However, Amal has been just as transparent about her love for her husband. “I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster,” Amal confessed in a speech at the American Film Institute in 2018. “Then we met and … I couldn’t sleep when we were apart. And I am told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag.”

Amal and George have even claimed that they have never had an argument. Take notes, men. It seems like letter writing is the secret to a happy marriage!

