George and Amal Clooney Forced to Evacuate Their Home

George and Amal Clooney have temporarily left their home in southern France as massive wildfires continue to spread across parts of Europe.

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The couple, who live in the town of Brignoles in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region with their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, confirmed they evacuated the area as fires threatened nearby communities, according to PEOPLE. A representative for George Clooney confirmed the couple sent a letter to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond expressing both concern and support for their community.

“Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter began.

The Clooneys said their biggest concern is for the safety of residents.

“As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole,” the letter continued. “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

According to the Associated Press, the fires burning across France have grown to an area roughly four times the size of Paris. Wildfires have also affected parts of Spain, Italy and Greece, prompting evacuations and emergency responses across southern Europe.

The Clooneys have largely kept their family life private since relocating to France. In an October 2025 interview with Esquire, George Clooney explained why the family chose to make the French countryside their primary home despite also owning property in England, Italy and Kentucky.

“A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it,” he said. “But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

The Oscar winner also said he wanted his children to grow up away from the pressures of Hollywood.

“I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” Clooney said. “France — they kind of don’t give a s— about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”