George Altman Has Died

George Altman, one of baseball’s most well-traveled and admired figures, has died at the age of 92.

The news was confirmed by Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, in an Instagram post.

“Our family mourns the passing of George Altman!” he wrote. “He began his pro baseball career with the KC Monarchs in 1955, where he was signed by the legendary Buck O’Neil. Altman, a 3-time All-Star, had a great [MLB] career with the [Cubs], [Cardinals], [Mets], and at age 35, became a star in Japan! He was 92!”

George Altman was a remarkable player and was one of the three people ever to play in the Negro Leagues, AL/NL, and Nippon Professional Baseball.

George Altman Had An Incredible Career

Altman’s remarkable career spanned continents and generations. Born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in 1933, he first made his mark with the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues before breaking into Major League Baseball in 1959 with the Chicago Cubs, per MLB.

A powerful left-handed hitter and towering presence in the outfield, Altman quickly became a fan favourite. During his nine seasons in the majors, he also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets. He earned National League All-Star honours three times, a testament to his consistency and impact on the field.

But Altman’s story did not end in the United States. At age 35, he took his talents to Japan, where he enjoyed another successful eight-year career in Nippon Professional Baseball. There, he became a cultural bridge, helping grow the sport’s popularity in Asia while showcasing his remarkable skill set to a new generation of fans.

Off the field, Altman’s life was marked by resilience and versatility. After retiring from professional play, he became a commodities trader in Chicago and later embraced retirement life in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Tributes from across the baseball world poured in following news of his death. Former teammates and admirers highlighted his trailblazing role as one of the last Negro League stars to successfully transition into the integrated major leagues.