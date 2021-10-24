Genius Trick To Mimic Natural Light In A Windowless Basement

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

While there are worse things than a gloomy, dark basement, it is close to the top of the ‘creepy list’. Basements usually aren’t at the top of our home-improvement lists either. Eventually, though, once all the other rooms are finished, the basement is still there to be transformed. It can be converted into a hangout space, bar, or extra living space. Basements can be “the spot” in the house where teens, kids, and adults can hang, especially in the hot days of summer. However, basements often lack a certain warm and welcoming feeling, mostly because of the lack of natural light.

You can, of course, install can lights, track lighting, lamps, or pendant light fixtures. All of which would improve that typical gloomy basement feeling. However, Reddit user @ZZbrew shared his solution to a dark and dingy basement that’s pure genius.

How To Mimic Widows In A Windowless Basement

@ZZbrew posted, “I wanted natural light in a basement that has no windows. Paid $10 for two old windows. Painted them, frosted the glass, installed them into my wall with 12” LED flat panel lights behind them. Now it’s always 2 pm at the basement bar.”

Obviously, this solution is much cheaper than installing actual windows into your basement and very closely resembles natural light. It would likely even trick a few unsuspecting house guests.

In the picture, it looks like a normal, finished basement, complete with can lights and other DIY projects, like a guitar rack made from old shutters. Obviously, the poster is a DIY guru, but the window project is something that most people could manage.

Get The Look Yourself

@ZZbrew stated that he bought two windows for $10, and that he eventually found identical windows at a salvage yard. Thrift shops, salvage yards, and flea markets are all great places to find old window panes.

Krylon frosting spray was then used in several coats to get the soft and diffused look of the lights. He also used a weathered faux wood stain to match other parts of the basement on the windows. The 12″ LED flat panel lights were wired together on an on/off switch, according to @ZZbrew. The LED lights would likely be the most expensive part of the project, but overall a cheap solution to a common problem.

And that’s it! A simple, affordable, and genius way to make your basement (or any windowless room) much more warm and inviting.