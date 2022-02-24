This Genius Recipe Allows You To Serve Pasta As Finger Food

On social media, Nadia Caterina Munno–also known as the Pasta Queen–is somewhat of a pasta royalty. Her pasta expertise knows no bounds. After all, her name says it all! And, when it comes to pasta recipes, the Pasta Queen has a lot of options. Munno has an array of pasta dishes, ranging from 16th century Italian mac and cheese bakes to her classy but sassy Angry Baronesse, which has garnered over 4.3 million views.

In addition to her tasty tutorials for classic Italian meals, Munno gives insight into Italian culture mixed with a dash of humor. But, what sets the Pasta Queen apart is her unique take on well-loved classics, always innovating with new techniques and ideas.

As part of a recent TikTok video, Munno challenged TikTokers to answer the question, “Can you serve pasta as finger foods?” It was clear to Munno that the answer was indeed, “Yes you can.”

In a drool-worthy demonstration, the Pasta Queen proves how pasta goes beyond the fork. But, beware, the Pasta Queen said this pasta bake makes her “so emotional.”

The Pasta Queen’s Stuffed Pasta Shells

“Finger foods are amazing, and pasta bakes are the essence of life–let’s combine them,” Munno explained as began to cook the stuffed pasta shells. Munno began by making her favorite ragu meat sauce.

According to her, the sauce includes EVOO, onions, garlic, celery, carrots, ground beef, red wine, parsley, crushed tomatoes, and salt. Munno insisted, “The trick is to slow cook it which makes it tender.”

Munno divideed the sauce into al dente conchiglioni, a larger form of conchiglie pasta. An interesting thing happens when you use this type of pasta, said the Pasta Queen. “The winds of passion begin to blow,” she added.

After she filled the shells with sauce, she topped them with fresh mozzarella and warned that this may also trigger the winds of passion. Watch out! In addition, she added fresh Parmigiano Reggiano for an “overwhelming statement of drama and passion.” She then baked the dish at 380 degrees until the cheese is melted, and bubbly.

Munno suggested topping the mouthwatering pasta creation with a fresh basil leaf for the perfect finish. Although, she emphasized that while we should say “yes” to pasta as finger food, we should also share it with the people we love. “Because the ones you don’t shouldn’t be around,” the Pasta Queen added.

