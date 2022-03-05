This Genius Hack Makes Cold Butter Instantly Spreadable

It’s a dilemma we’ve all faced: warm toast accompanied by cold, hard butter. Our toxic trait, however, is believing that we can spread cold butter on toast without tearing it to shreds.

Although there are some straightforward ways to turn straight-from-the-fridge butter into something more spreadable, these methods do come with some drawbacks.

Take the simplest solution, for instance, microwaving cold butter for 10-15 seconds. Unfortunately, the problem occurs when butter heats unevenly or melts completely. While the microwave hack has its flaws, it’s generally the go-to pick for warming cold butter in a snap. That is, until now.

In a viral TikTok video seen over 1.4 million times, a Norwegian food blogger proved there is an easy way to get cold butter to spread like a dream. How exactly? By simply using a grater.

The TikTok Hack For Spreading Cold Butter

In lieu of letting butter sit out on the counter to warm to room temperature or risking melting it in the microwave, one TikTok user revealed a simple method to spread cold, hard butter without the hassle. According to him, all it takes is a grater to get the best spreadability in a matter of seconds.

In the video, the user showed fellow TikTok users how to grate their desired amount of butter directly over warm toast. In this way, the butter flakes soften instantly. Thus, becoming smooth and spreadable when it comes into contact with the warm bread.

Many TikTokers were stunned by the genius hack. One user called it “so smart” and another saying “I need this in my life, thank you.” But others complained that it was a bit too complicated. A major criticism of this hack was that the grater would now have to be cleaned. An impossible task for those without dishwashers.

Butter-spreading traditionalists might be surprised to know that this viral TikTok hack for spreading butter can be used for a lot more than just toast. Grating butter also works well for baking. It’s that genius! For every recipe that calls for home cooks to cut in cold butter or for room temperature butter, this grater butter hack is the way to go!

As grated butter softens quickly, it is a favorite of home cooks when incorporating it into their favorite home bakes. As this TikToker pointed out, grating butter is “a technique used by home cooks and professionals to make food preparation tasks easier, faster, or more efficient.”

