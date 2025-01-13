‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Dead at 79

Leslie Charleson, who is best known for her role as Monica Quartermaine on the ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital, has passed away following a long-term illness. She was 79 years old.

In a statement on Instagram, General Hospital’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, confirmed the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dead friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” the General Hospital executive producer stated. “Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital along and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew.”

Valentini noted he’ll miss his daily chats with Charleson as well as her wit and presence on the show’s set.

“On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this time,” he added.

Born in 1945, Charleson started acting in the mid-1960s. She landed the role on General Hospital in 1977 and continued to star on the soap opera until her death.

She was dubbed the longest-serving cast member of General Hospital.

Along with General Hospital, other soap operas Leslie Charleson appeared on were A Flame in the World and As the World Turns. She also was on TV shows such as Happy Days, The Streets of San Francisco, and The Rockford Files. She starred in the made-for-TV horror flick Revenge! as well.

Leslie Charleson Previously Reflected on Her Rare ‘General Hospital’ Role

In a 2019 interview with Digital Journal, Leslie Charleson discussed her longtime role on General Hospital. She admitted she never expected to remain on the show.

“I only signed on for two years, and I don’t know what happened,” she explained. “I like [Monica’s] spunk, independence, and everything about her. Back then, there weren’t a lot of good female roles that had that. It was an amazing time, and it was strong material to act.”

She then described her character as a “wonderful slut,” which was “fun” for her.

“You would pick up the script and you would realize that it is good,” she said. “If it’s not fun, then what are you in it for? It was really hard work, and that’s what it’s all about. Now, I still enjoy being around.”

Noting how she’s handled the series’ dialogue changes, Charleson admitted she missed the fun the cast used to have in the ‘80s.

“There used to be more time and we could indulge ourselves to do the scenes,” she pointed out. “These days, it is a study in speed reading, speed learning, and speed acting. It goes by so quickly because they move so quickly.”

Regarding her famous longevity in the entertainment industry, Charleson said she never wanted to leave the soap opera.

“I just refuse to go away,” she added. “Almost everybody that is new to the show and comes to Port Charles ends up with the Quartermaines for a while.”