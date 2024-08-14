‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Horrifies Fans With Photo After Freak Accident

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms proved drama wasn’t just for soaps when she gave fans a jolt with a graphic pic following an accident.

Kirsten, known for her role as Maxie Jones on the hit soap opera, recently took to Instagram to share a close-up black and white photo revealing a significant injury. At first glance, it seemed as though she had come out on the losing end of a fight.

However, the actress humorously clarified that the injury resulted from an encounter with her coffee canister.

While sharing her quirky selfie with her over 400,000 fans, she explained that her “black eye” was a result of her own mishap. She had accidentally splattered coffee grounds on her face.

“One of those ‘funny story, but not funny when I need coffee’ moments… I’ve opened several canisters of @illy_coffee tins and never have the grounds exploded out of that cute metal container. ::sigh:: There is a first time for everything,” she wrote alongside the candid snap.

Storms added, “I can say with certainty that I prefer my coffee brewed in hot water (or over ice)…straight from the container doesn’t taste that good,”

Meanwhile, the soap star noted that the coffee company gave her fair warning…

“(*In their defense, there is a warning on the lid. It’s written in several languages.*)”, she quipped.

‘General Hospital’ Fans React to Kirsten Storms’ Playful ‘Black Eye’ Post

Of course, General Hospital fans loved Kirsten Storms’ playful “black eye” post.

One fan quipped that they “thought it was a GH storyline!! I’m thinking ‘who would dare to give Maxie a black eye?'”

“Quick moment had me thinking “does she needs backup?”😂”, a second fan added.

“too bad you couldn’t use it as a story on GH – “Mac and Felicia are horrified seeing Maxi after she opens up a can of Corinthos coffee!”‘ a third fan joked.

Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones on General Hospital since 2005. In 2011, the character was briefly recast, with Jen Lilley stepping in until Storms returned to the soap the following year. The actress also took several leaves of absence from the show in 2016, 2017, and 2018, with durations ranging from a few days to several months.

Recently, Maxie Jones stepped up as the head of the PR department at Crimson newspaper.