‘General Hospital’ Star Joan Benedict Dead at 96

Joan Benedict Steiger, a classic-era actress known for her roles in Candid Camera and popular soap operas like General Hospital, has passed away.

She died on June 24 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to complications from a stroke a spokesperson for her family announced. Benedict Steiger was 96.

Joan Benedict began her television career in the early days of the medium, appearing in the 1950s on Candid Camera and The Steve Allen Show. She amassed numerous TV credits over the years, making guest appearances in the 1970s on series such as The Smith Family, Apple’s Way, The Incredible Hulk, and Fantasy Island, among others.

Her later TV and film credits include The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington, Hotel, The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, and Dollhouse. She had a recurring role as Edith Fairchild on the soap opera General Hospital and also appeared in Days of Our Lives and Capitol.

Rod Steiger, Charles Nelson Reilly, and Joan Benedict were caught hobnobbing outside a theater in June of 2001, in North Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Getty Images)

Aside From ‘Candid Camera’ and ‘General Hospital,’ Joan Benedict Steiger Had an Impressive Stage Career

Benedict’s impressive theater background includes starring in several one-woman shows and Off-Broadway productions. These include Promises, Promises, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, and The Traveling Lady.

Born on July 21, 1927, in Brooklyn, Benedict’s journey in the arts began with dance lessons at the Brooklyn Academy of Music during her childhood. She further honed her skills at the Rome Opera Ballet School.

Upon returning to New York, Benedict transitioned to acting. She studied under renowned instructors Robert Lewis and Stella Adler at The Actors Studio.

The actress had multiple marriages. Her longest and first was with actor John Myhers. The actor was best known for his role in the 1967 film How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Benedict first met her future husband, Rod Steiger, at the age of 19. Though their initial romance was brief, they eventually parted ways. Benedict later married Myhers. They resided in Los Angeles for thirty years until his passing in 1992. In the late ’90s, Benedict and Steiger reconnected through mutual friends.

Benedict and Steiger were married from 2000 until his passing in 2002. She then entered a relationship with One Life to Live actor Jeremy Slate, which lasted until his death in 2006.

Joan Benedict is survived by her daughter, Claudia Myhers Tschudin, and her granddaughters, Hanna and Ashley Tschudin.