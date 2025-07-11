Gene Hackman’s $80M Estate Faces Challenges Amid Outstanding Credit Card Debt

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, reportedly left behind outstanding debts after their deaths earlier this year.

Hackman, who was discovered dead in his home last February alongside his wife and one of their dogs, reportedly owed $98,345.29 to Citibank due to unpaid credit card bills, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Arakawa also reportedly owed Bank of America $4,329.75.

The beloved actor and Arakawa may not have settled their debts before their deaths, leading the banks to file claims to recover the money.

In March, New Mexico officials reported that Arakawa, aged 65, was the first to pass away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare virus transmitted by rodents. Just days later, Hackman, who had been living with Alzheimer’s disease, succumbed to complications from the illness along with cardiac disease at the age of 95.

Their deaths went unnoticed for several days until a maintenance worker discovered them. By the time officials arrived, Arakawa’s body had already begun to decompose, showing early signs of mummification.

It’s Uncertain Who Inherits Gene Hackman’s $80M Estate

Hackman reportedly amassed a fortune of $80 million, making it highly likely that the relatively minor debts mentioned have either already been resolved or will be addressed soon.

It was reported earlier this year that Hackman’s will, unchanged since June 2005, named Arakawa as his successor trustee. Since she passed away before him, it’s unclear if the Unforgiven star’s three adult children will inherit, as they were not included in the original will.

Christopher Allen Hackman, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, and Leslie Anne Hackman were reportedly estranged from their father. Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth were born from Hackman’s union with Faye Maltese.

Betsy Arakawa’s will stated that most of her assets would go to Gene Hackman. However, if she and Hackman died within 90 days of each other, their deaths would be considered “simultaneous,” and her assets would be donated to charity instead.