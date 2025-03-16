Gene Hackman’s Will Reveals He Left Everything to Wife, Nothing for His Children

Nearly a month after Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arkawa were found dead in their New Mexico residence, details about the late Oscar-winning actor’s will have been revealed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hackman had made his late wife his sole beneficiary in 1995.

Gene Hackman left nothing for his children, Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth, as they were reportedly not included in the will. Although they were not listed, Hackman’s children may presumably get his share since they are the most direct living heirs.

Early findings about Arakawa’s death revealed that she died from the rare disease hantavirus. Hackman days later due to cardiovascular disease. The late actor had also been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease at the time of his passing, which may have been why he never called the police about his wife’s sudden death.

Andrew M. Katzenstein, a California trust and estate attorney, has reportedly been hired by Hackman’s son, Christopher. This indicates that the actor’s only son may be challenging the will.

Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth were from Hackman’s marriage to Faye Maltese.

Meanwhile, Betsy Arakawa’s will disclosed she would leave most of her assets to Gene Hackman. However, there was a provision that stated if they died within 90 days of each other, it would be considered “simultaneous death.” In that case, her assets would go to charity.

Gene Hackman Previously Opened Up About His Relationship With His Children

Gene Hackman spoke about his relationship with his children in a 1989 interview with The New York Times.

“You become very selfish as an actor,” he explained. “Even though I had a family, I took jobs that would separate us for three or four months at a time. The temptation in that, the money and recognition, it was too much for the poor boy in me.”

In a 2000 interview with The Irish Independent, Hackman reflected on his children’s struggles while growing up in the spotlight.

“It’s tough being the son or daughter of a celebrity,” he said. “I couldn’t always be home with them when they were growing up, and then, living in California, they’ve had my success always hanging over their heads.”

Hackman’s daughters and granddaughter spoke out after his passing.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career,” they shared. “But to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely, and are devastated by the loss.”