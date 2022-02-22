Geena Davis Looks Like Miley Cyrus In Early Red Carpet Appearance

Most of us are pretty familiar with how Geena Davis looks, but even Hollywood icons go through some style evolutions. At a 1996 movie premiere, Davis is almost unrecognizable as herself; however, she does bear a striking resemblance to Miley Cyrus.

Her Changing Style

Davis attended the A Long Kiss Goodnight premiere wearing a silver, sparkly pants and vest combo, topped off with some strappy sandals. The actress also sported a platinum pixie cut that looks identical to Cyrus circa-2013.

373554 01: Geena Davis attends the premiere of her new movie “A Long Kiss Goodnight” October 8, 1996 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Online USA)

This premiere was far from Davis’ first. The actress rose to international fame after starring in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. From there, Davis appeared in big movies like Thelma & Louise (a role she won an Oscar for), A League of Their Own, and Stuart Little.

Today, Davis keeps her style pretty simple, although she does still go blonde from time to time. For red carpet appearances, the actress wears tailored clothing, usually in solid colors. Her everyday wear looks much like the rest of us: jeans, hoodies, and sneakers.

Davis continues to act today, appearing in popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Doc McStuffins, and GLOW. She has also worked to end gender disparity, especially in Hollywood. In 2007, Davis launched the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which works to increase the presence of women in Hollywood and reduce stereotypes against women in film and TV.

Davis’ Marriages

The actress had been married three times. In 1981, she married restaurateur Richard Emmolo; the pair split in 1983 and ultimately divorced in 1984. In 1985, Davis entered into a high-profile relationship with co-star Jeff Goldblum. The two met while filming Transylvania 6-5000, tying the knot in 1987. They went on to appear in two more movies together — The Fly and Earth Girls Are Easy — before divorcing in 1991.

Davis married filmmaker Renny Harlin in 1993, but divorced him four years later, filing for divorce a day after her personal assistant gave birth to a child fathered by Harlin. She started dating plastic surgeon Reza Jarrahy in 1998 and the couple allegedly got married in 2001. They share three children.

However, Jarrahy filed for divorce in 2018. Davis responded by filing a petition in which she claimed the pair were never legally married. From style changes to movie roles, charity work to a tumultuous personal life, Davis has experienced it all.

More From Suggest

Geena Davis Sparks Health Fears With Allegedly Concerning Recent Photos, Rumor Claims

After Controversial Photo Leaked, Geena Davis Speaks Up About Ageism And Being A Woman In Hollywood