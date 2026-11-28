Gayle King is mourning the death of her son-in-law, Virgil Miller, who died at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer.

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Miller, the husband of King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, died over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an internal memo that CBS Mornings executive producer Jon Tower sent to staff on Friday, November 27. An internal source shared the memo to USA Today.

Tower shared the heartbreaking news with colleagues and expressed his condolences to the family.

“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children,” Tower wrote. “We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time.”

Virgil Miller Passes After “Courageous Battle With Cancer”

Jon Tower also confirmed that King would take a week away from CBS Mornings to support her family. The 71-year-old presenter expects to return to the programme during the week of December 7.

Miller and Bumpus married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Oprah Winfrey’s home in Santa Barbara, California. The couple originally planned a larger celebration but changed their arrangements because of COVID-19 restrictions.

King announced the marriage on social media in February 2021, revealing that only six people attended the ceremony. Her son, William Bumpus Jr., officiated.

The couple welcomed two children together: son Luca, now five, and daughter Grayson, two.

King frequently expressed her affection for Miller and praised his relationship with her daughter. In a 2022 birthday tribute, she described him as a wonderful husband and an excellent father.

Miller also built a successful career in American politics and public affairs. He spent more than a decade working as chief of staff for former Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond before joining Washington law firm Akin Gump in 2019 as a senior policy adviser.

Reports have not disclosed the specific type of cancer Miller battled or further details about his diagnosis.