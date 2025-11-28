Gavin DeGraw Roasted for ‘Worst Lip Sync Performance Ever’ During NBC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Broadcast

While Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is notorious for its lip-syncing pop stars, Gavin DeGraw’s performance was so spectacularly bad that it left viewers wondering if he was even trying to hide it.

During Thursday’s NBC parade broadcast, DeGraw and Colbie Caillat teamed up for a festive duet of “Let It Snow” on a float, in what was supposed to be a routine lip-sync performance. But it seems DeGraw’s lips didn’t get the memo, as he made little effort to even pretend he was singing.

The 48-year-old singer seemed to confuse his microphone for a casual accessory, holding it anywhere from his chest to his waist.

Macy’s Parade Fans Drag Gavin DeGraw’s Lip Sync Performance Attempt

The illusion of a live performance was shattered, and viewers on NBC/Peacock were quick to call the “I Don’t Want to Be” singer out.

One onlooker succinctly declared on X: “Gavin DeGraw with the worst lip sync performance ever.”

“Gavin DeGraw #LipSyncRating 4/10 sir… the mic was 40 ft from your mouth. Try harder!!! I literally yelled at my TV in anger,” another onlooker wrote. However, they were quick to defend DeGraw’s duet partner, pointing out she was an expert at pretending to sing. “Colbie Caillat is innocent, a 10/10 for her!! She knew exactly how to sync like a pro!!!”

Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Yet another parade viewer seemed to miss that lip-syncing is standard for the annual event.

“Gavin DeGraw is a FRAUD. #MacysParade I’ve never seen such obvious lip syncing in my life. A total embarrassment to the entire parade,” the outraged parade lover wrote.

Meanwhile, at least one Macy’s parade lover was left wondering why DeGraw even bothered to hold a microphone during the fiasco.

“Gavin DeGraw… yes, we all know all the performers are lip syncing, but at least TRY to make it look real lol. Why even have the mic at that point?” they wrote, adding several laughing emojis…