Gary Graham, ‘Star Trek’ & ‘Alien Nation’ Actor, Dead at 73

Gary Graham, who is best known for his role on Alien Nation and Star Trek, has reportedly passed away at the age of 73.

Graham’s ex-wife and fellow actor Ssuan Lavelle confirmed the news a little after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in a Facebook post. “it is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex-husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only children together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky, was by his side.”

The media outlet reported that Graham and Lavelle had met on the set of Alien Nation. Among other roles the late actor was known for are The Incredible Hulk, Starsky and Hutch, and Police Woman. He also appeared on CHiPS and The Dukes of Hazzard.

Along with acting, Graham also was a musician and fronted several bands. This included the Gary Grahm Garage Band, the Gary Graham Band, and the Sons of Kirk.

Lavelle continued to describe Gary Graham as having a funny, sarcastic sense of humor. But he was kind and fought for what he believed in. “[He was] a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee.”

Although she didn’t reveal what the cause of death was, Lavelle stated that it was sudden. “Please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief,” she continued. “Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses, and most importantly our daughter.”

StarTrek.com Honors Gary Graham Following the News About His Death

Following the news about Gary Graham’s passing, StarTrek.com paid tribute to the late actor.

“StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of actor Gary Graham,” the website stated. “Who played the Vulcan ambassador Soval across all four seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise.”

The website revealed that Graham was born on June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, California. He made his acting debut in the film Lost on Paradise Island in 1975.

“Fans of Star Trek knew him best as Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Soval, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth,” the website continued. “Who causes problems for both Admiral Forrest and Captain Archer with his unfavorable attitude towards humans? Soval would go on to object to giving Archer command of the Enterprise NX-01, and later blame him for the destruction of the P’Jem monastery.”

StarTrek.com added that in addition to his acting and music Gary Graham was a paramedic during his time on Alien Nation. “Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Graham’s family, friends, and countless fans all over the world.”