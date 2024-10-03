Garth Brooks Sued for Assault and Battery by Former Makeup Artist

Garth Brooks’ former makeup artist has sued the country music legend. The makeup artist – a “Jane Roe” – is suing Brooks for sexual assault and battery.

Per the lawsuit, the alleged assault took place in 2019 while Roe worked for Brooks. She also claims that Brooks raped her once during that period and made multiple unwanted advances.

Brooks has denied the accuser’s claims in the past. However, he has not responded to this latest suit.

Garth Brooks Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery by Former Makeup Artist

According to the lawsuit, Brooks and the makeup traveled together on Brooks’ private jet.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the suit claims. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

Per the suit, Brooks allegedly “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked.” This left Roe feeling “trapped in the room alone with Brooks.” The suit also states Brooks made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Roe and his wife.

This is a developing story.

