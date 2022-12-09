This Simple, Inexpensive Hack Will Make Your Christmas Tree Look Fuller And More Expensive

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are so many benefits to having an artificial Christmas tree during the holiday season. They’re convenient, hypoallergenic, and super low-maintenance—no sweeping up pine needles or watering required. Plus, they come in an array of different styles and colors according to your taste.

They’re also economical—you can decorate the same tree for years to come—and they’re typically less of a fire hazard than a real tree. But as advantageous as they are in many ways, they sometimes need a little boost in the aesthetics department.

Artificial trees can sometimes resemble the scraggly Charlie Brown Christmas tree, and we say lean into it if you dig that look. However, if you want your tree to look fuller or more expensive, then check out this hack!

TikTok creator @tnstyled normally focuses on easy and affordable recipes, but she occasionally has a home decor hack or two up her sleeve. She recently made a reel showing us how to up our artificial Christmas tree game, and it’s seriously the simplest hack.

The influencer said one of her favorite ways to make her Christmas tree look more voluminous is to add a few strands of inexpensive evergreen garland. In the reel, she wraps three strands around her pre-lit but undecorated tree starting at the top. After that, she throws in a few more pieces of extra greenery in a different shade for contrast.

To the naysayers who commented telling her to just buy a different/new/real/fuller tree, @tnstyled said, “Some people, unfortunately, can’t afford that. This garland is $5, so not very expensive.” And we wholeheartedly agree; improving things we already own is a great way to save money and avoid waste.

When it comes to choosing the right type of garland, you have a few different options. You can buy a versatile plain garland that will blend in with pretty much any artificial tree. Just make sure you buy enough to cover your whole tree.

Or go with a garland pre-decorated with pinecones, berries, poinsettias, etc. The look is natural and festive, and will save you some decorating time.

You could also go with frosted garlands for color contrast or to blend in with your flocked tree.

As a bonus, the leftover garland can be draped over mantelpieces, staircase banisters, entryway tables, or doorways for a festive look throughout your home. The options are endless when it comes to decorating with garland, but this hack is definitely going on my to-do list.

