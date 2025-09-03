‘Gangnam Style’ Rapper Psy Under Police Investigation

“Gangnam Style” hitmaker Psy is now under a police investigation for allegedly violating medical law by receiving psychotropic prescription medication through third parties without in-person hospital visits.

The Seoul Seodaemun Police Department confirmed to Yonhap News that it has been investigating the South Korean rapper, whose real name is Park Jae-sang. The musician and a university hospital doctor were both arrested on charges of having illegally hired third parties, which includes Psy’s manager, to pick up prescription medication without in-person treatment.

Under South Korean law, medication proxy pick-ups are outlawed.

Among the medications Psy has received through third parties were Xanax and Stilnox. Both are used to treat sleeping disorders. The medication has been delivered to the rapper regularly since 2022.

Psy’s agency, P Nation, addressed the situation in a statement to the media outlet.

“Psy has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and is taking sleeping pills as prescribed by his doctor,” the statement reads. “But there was no proxy prescription, though third parties received the drugs on behalf of him in some cases.”

The agency further stated that the rapper’s use of the medications has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage.

“We once again apologize for causing concern,” the agency declared, noting it was “undeniably a mistake.”

Psy Has Apologized For Medical Mistakes in the Past

This isn’t the first time that Psy has had to apologize for his personal medical mistakes. Earlier this year, he apologized to his fans for losing too much weight.

Just after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram, fans grew concerned over how much weight he had lost.

“What’s going on, bro?” one fan asked. “Are you not going to take care of yourself like this?”

Another fan wrote, “Wow, look at the slim one.”

In response to the criticism, Psy replied with “Sorry” and a smiling emoji.