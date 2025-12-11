Game Show Champion Facing ‘Felony Secret Peeping’ Charges

And the category is… Poor Life Choices. A former major game show champ has been arrested on felony secret peeping charges.

Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, a two-day Jeopardy! champion from Raleigh, North Carolina, has been accused of installing cameras in a victim’s bedroom and bathroom. According to a warrant filed by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and reported by local station Fox 8, the alleged incident occurred on October 10.

Game show champ Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, image via Wake County Sheriff’s Office

The November 26 warrant states that the 42-year-old “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” installed a camera in the bathroom and bedroom “with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.”

The game show champ was arrested on December 1.

DeSena Recently Competed in the Champions Wildcard Tournament

According to NJ.com, DeSena, a development engineer, won Jeopardy! twice in November 2024, earning $44,698. He also returned for the Champions Wildcard Tournament in January, competing for a spot in the Tournament of Champions. However, he was eliminated in the semi-finals, the outlet reported.

The modern version of Jeopardy! began in 1984 and features roughly 400 contestants each year.

From 2009 to 2015, DeSena also ran the YouTube channel “ClanOfTheGrayWolf” under the alias “Roo.”

A $5,000 bond was posted on December 3. DeSena’s next court date was scheduled for Wednesday.