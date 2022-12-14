Gabrielle Union Wore A Controversial 2000s Fashion Trend That’s Seen A Resurgence In Recent Years

There’s no doubt that 2000s fashion has come full circle. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the resurgence of countless early aughts fashion trends. However, there’s one trend fashionistas haven’t welcomed back with open arms just yet, but Gabrielle Union is making us think 2023 just might be the year for this divisive look.

Gabrielle Union Revives The Dress Over Pants Look

On December 1, Gabrielle Union attended the opening night of her Broadway show, Ain’t No Mo. While walking the red carpet, Union dressed to impress. However, the Bring It On star’s ensemble subtly implored an early aughts fashion trend that has slowly been making a comeback. The actress committed the cardinal sin of wearing a dress over pants.

There’s a reason low-rise jeans and velour tracksuits made a comeback long before the dreaded dress-and-jeans trend. For many fashionistas, this is one 2000s craze they were glad to leave in the past. However, Union just might be teaching us how to do it right. Her outfit wasn’t Ashley Tisdale circa 2008—it was a sleek and classy take on the polarizing trend.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the “Ain’t No Mo'” Broadway Opening Night at Belasco Theatre on December 01, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

For the special night, Union chose a shimmering black dress with thin straps and a square neck. The lower half of the dress was made of sheer material and highlighted by sparkling black fringe. However, Union chose to wear a pair of bold black leather pants under the gown. She finished off the look with pointy-toed heels, dazzling diamond earrings, and a bold 2000s-inspired side swoop.

Gabrielle Union And DWade Stun On The Red Carpet

Union’s look is definitely a variation that we can get behind! The purposeful look went far beyond just throwing a dress over your average pair of jeans. The actress left no doubt that this was formal wear at its finest.

Also, Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, deserves an honorable mention here as well. The NBA star had his own layered look going on. He wore a white turtleneck topped with a gray cardigan and black overcoat. He finished off the look with some bold maroon pants.

If we can get more looks like Union’s, then maybe the dress-over-pants trend isn’t so bad. However, we know from experience that it’s walking a thin line. Union may look gorgeous in her sheer and leather ensemble, but we beg you to leave your mini-skirt and jean combo in the past where it belongs.

