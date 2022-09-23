Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade Playfully Reveal What Annoys Them Most About Each Other After 8 Years of Marriage

Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former Miami Heat NBA star Dwayne Wade, recently stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show. The pair sat down with Clarkson to discuss their evolving relationship and offered some relatable insights into their marriage.

Wade: ‘We’ve Got To Pick One Thing?’

After talking about some of the best moments of their marriage, Clarkson asked in a lighthearted way for the couple to “name the thing that drives them nuts about each other.”

The couple’s responses were very relatable and down-to-earth. After jokingly asking, “We’ve got to pick one thing?”, Wade revealed that Union is a backseat driver. He went on to explain that Union stopped driving a few years ago. “After a few fender benders, she realized that driving wasn’t her thing.” Wade went on to say that when Union now gets into the passenger seat, “She tells me how to drive.”

Union quickly shot back and revealed to the audience that Wade “is a snorer.” Wade tried to justify his snoring by saying, “If I’m on my back!,” to which Union quipped: “If you know you snore on your back, then turn over.”

Ever the gracious host, Clarkson came to Wade’s defense, sharing some insight into her own sleeping habits and admitting that “since age hit, [she] started snoring” and that “turning over is something that you can’t control in your sleep.”

Impromptu Couples’ Therapy?

Union went on to say that Wade makes things worse by bringing the couple’s French Bulldog, Trey, into bed. When the two sleep together, she said, “It’s like a symphony of snoring.”

Wade jokingly responded that he didn’t know they were in for a therapy session that day and thanked Clarkson for bringing them on the show.

This clip of their interview was posted on the show’s Instagram page, and the comments section quickly filled with viewers’ support of the couple and remarks about how down-to-earth the couple appeared. Comments like “#relatable,” and “love it. They are like your regular couple except it’s Dwayne and Gabrielle. Love how Kelly makes the entire conversation feel normal.”

Some commented in support of Union by saying “I feel her pain. My husband snores no matter if he is on his back, stomach or side.”

Viewers loved the peek into the couple’s marriage and enjoyed the loving jabs they made to each other.

