fugitive-wanted-for-months-on-horrific-child-abuse-charges-found-hiding-in-woods

A fugitive wanted for months on horrific child abuse charges in Massachusetts was discovered hiding in Connecticut woods earlier this month.

Trigger Warning: Child Abuse

The U.S. Marshalls in Connecticut revealed in a statement that they arrested 40-year-old Steve Labrecque, who was discovered at a secluded campsite in Woodstock, Connecticut. He had allegedly been hiding in the woods for months.

Woodstock is located in northeastern Connecticut, less than 10 miles south of the Massachusetts border.

The fugitive discovered in the woods was wanted by Franklin and New Bedford police in Massachusetts on child abuse charges. Among the charges include child pornography, photographing intimate parts of a child, intimidation of a witness, reckless endangerment of a child, threatening, obscene matter to a minor, assault, and battery.

“After attempts to locate and apprehend Labrecque were unsuccessful, local police requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals. The USMS investigation led to the Woodstock hideout,” the U.S. Marshals further revealed. “After his arrest, Labrecque was transported to Connecticut State Police where he was processed as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition back to Massachusetts to face the charges against him.”

Lawrence Bobnick, acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut, also spoke out about the arrest. “The high-risk apprehension of Mr. Steven Labrecque on charges related to child pornography is the culmination of investigative efforts spanning multiple states,” Bobnick stated. “And involving the close collaboration between federal, state, and local departments.”

Bobnick then shared, “Despite his extraordinary efforts to elude capture, the apprehension of Mr. Labrecque demonstrates the tenacity of the USMS Violent Fugitive Task Force and the incredible value our law enforcement partnerships have in fulfilling our mutual mission of improving the safety of the communities we serve.”

The USMS in Massachusetts and the Connecticut State Police also assisted in the arrest.

Connecticut Supervisory Deputy Releases Statement About Fugitive in Woods Arrest

Meanwhile, Matthew Duffy, the Connecticut Supervisory Deputy, also released a statement about finding the fugitive in the woods.

The Daily Mail further reports that one of Lacreque’s four children, also named Steven, died suddenly in 2006. He was eight months old.

The fugitive had shared the child with Jennifer Brown of Douglas. It’s also unclear if the infant’s death led to any investigation into the man.