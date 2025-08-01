‘Frozen’ Actor Injured

Actor Mark Saunders was forced to step away from his high-profile stage role in Disney’s Frozen due to an injury.

Tony nominee John Tartaglia, known for his work in Avenue Q, has joined the cast of the Muny’s premiere production of Frozen, according to Playbill. Tartaglia, who also starred on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast and Shrek the Musical, took over the role of Oaken. He replaced Saunders while he recovers from the unspecified injury.

Tartaglia directed the Muny’s staging of Frozen, making his addition to the cast a natural continuation of his involvement with the family-friendly musical.

“I wish more audiences could have the chance to see Mark’s wonderfully funny performance as Oaken, and I hope he’s back on his feet soon,” Tartaglia explained in a statement per Playbill. “I always love working at The Muny, and I’m grateful for this unexpected opportunity to extend my stay with my Frozen family.”

‘Frozen’ Actor Reveals Details of Injury

Meanwhile, Saunders took to Instagram with a heartfelt statement following his exit from Frozen.

“This injury could not have happened at a worse time, but it also happened when I had access to the biggest support system I’ve ever had,” the actor wrote alongside several snaps from the red carpet premiere of the show, rehearsals. The series of snaps ended with an orthopedic boot on his left leg, implying an ankle injury.

“@johnnytartags is the most incredible human to ever walk this Earth and I will forever be indebted to him,” he contunued. “This entire company (cast, crew, admin) has been the biggest blessing during a very hard time.”

“Thank you to EVERYONE that reached out at any point,” the actor continued. “I can’t thank you enough for your support. It truly means the world. Tonight, my mom and I will be sitting in the audience to experience one of the most magical shows that I’ve ever been a part of, and I cannot wait to scream and cheer for all of these amazing people.”

“I love you, Oaken. Thanks for teaching me about Hygge,” he concluded.

The St. Louis Muny production of Disney’s Frozen began its limited engagement July 6 and ran through July 14. Directed by Tartaglia, the limited engagement also featured choreography by Patrick O’Neill, music direction by conductor Darryl Archibald, and associate choreography by Bryan Thomas Hunt.