Friend Of Princess Diana Says Prince Charles Made ‘Devastating’ Confession Before Wedding

A new docuseries about the late Princess Diana contains some new revelations about the night before her wedding. Penny Thornton, Diana’s former astrologer, opened up about a confession she’d made about Prince Charles. Reportedly, he’d told his bride-to-be a harsh fact about the nature of their relationship the night before their widely-televised wedding that set the tone for their doomed marriage.

New Docuseries Reveals Prince Charles’ Pre-Wedding Confession

In the ITV docuseries The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, Penny Thornton claimed Princess Diana had told her all sorts of secrets before her death in 1997. One of “the most shocking things” that Diana allegedly confessed to her personal astrologer had to do with her ex-husband Prince Charles, and what he’d told her the night before their wedding in 1981.

Thornton explained, “One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn’t love her.” She went on to add, “I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise.”

Princess Diana Was ‘Devastated’

Charles, Thornton presumed, wanted to be completely upfront with his soon-to-be wife about his expectations for their union. Unfortunately, Diana wasn’t going into the marriage with the same sort of practicality. “He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana,” Thornton revealed.

This confession from her groom was so “devastating” for Diana that she considered doing the unthinkable. “She didn’t want to go through with the wedding at that point,” Thornton explained. “She thought about not attending the wedding.” As history confirms, Diana did go through with the wedding and was married to Charles for 15 years before the two divorced in 1996, just a year before her untimely death in Paris.

Previous Hints About Their Real Relationship

Though Diana had publicly seemed quite enamored with Charles during their engagement period, Charles had shown hints that the two were not quite so besotted with each other as they appeared. During the couple’s engagement interview, Charles infamously retorted to a reporter’s assumption that the two were “in love” with an awkward, but telling, “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tumultuous marriage came to an end in 1996 amid allegations that Charles carried on an affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker-Bowles. Looking back with all the insight that time has provided, it’s clear that Diana and Charles were never quite the right fit for each other. Whether or not this astrologer is telling the truth about what Diana supposedly told her, it’s always been clear that her marriage to Charles was never based on love. Thankfully the union did produce two biggest loves of Diana’s life: her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.