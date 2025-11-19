free-rock-concert-canceled-after-fans-rush-barricade

A free rock concert in Melbourne, Australia, was canceled after fans breached the event’s barricades.

The concertgoers caused the free Nov. 14 Amyl & The Sniffers performance to be shut down before the band even took the stage. The event’s venue cited safety concerns in canceling the free rock concert.

The band stated it would make up for the cancellation by opening $5,000 in bar tabs at seven pubs across the city. “Have a drink on us, in AC/DC fashion,” frontwoman Amy Taylor stated in an Instagram post’s video.

In a separate Instagram post, Amyl & The Sniffers apologized while sharing photos of the event. “Shit happens, so thank you everyone for being understanding of the cancelled show and getting down to support local venues,” the band wrote. “We wouldn’t be who we are without collectively having spend thousands of nights at the pub.”

The group further wrote, “A big special sorry ot the little ones who were waiting all day. Glad it was safety first.”

Fans took to the post’s comment section to praise the band’s actions despite the free concert’s outcome.

“Don’t apologize for something the fans did to themselves,” one fan wrote. “Hold them accountable.”

Another fan stated, “Friday night was your rock and roll hall of fame inauguration.. Melbourne will remember what you did for the rest of our lives. You acted with grace and love.”

The Rock Band Help Boost the Melbourne Bar Scene Following the Cancellation of the Free Concert

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the band setting up tabs at pubs was meant to boost the Melbourne bar scene.

“I was like… Jesus, that’s wild,” Benjamin “Rusty” Russell from The Curtain pub shared with the media outlet. “Absolutely wild. We talk about the Melbourne music community – well, that is it. [The band] cut their teeth in places like this, so to see them give back like that is amazing.”

Another pub manager further shared, “We couldn’t have received any more love than what we’ve received tonight from them. We are one of the first pubs they ever played in.”

The manager also pointed out, “We love them, love what they’ve done for the pub, whether it be for publicity or for the community.”

Amyl & The Sniffers previously announced they will be joining Deftones at All Points East present Outbreak Fest 2026. The group will also be at Øya Festival with The Cure.