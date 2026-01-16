Freddie Mercury’s Alleged Secret Daughter Bibi Has Died

Freddie Mercury’s rumored daughter, reportedly nicknamed “Bibi” by the Queen frontman, has passed away.

The Daily Mail reported on Jan. 15 that the woman known as B died of spinal cancer at age 48.

According to the outlet, B’s widower Thomas confirmed she passed away peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer. She leaves behind two sons, aged 9 and 7.

“B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts,” Thomas said, as reported by The Daily Mail. “Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps.”

In her September 2025 biography, Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love, author Lesley-Ann Jones claimed Mercury fathered a “secret” daughter, according to a May 2025 report from The Daily Mail.

The outlet identified the alleged daughter as “B,” whom Jones claimed Mercury fathered during a 1976 affair with a close friend’s wife.

Author Pays Tribute to ‘Woman Who Became My Close Friend’

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Daily Mail on Jan. 15, Jones expressed her grief: “I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie’s story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth.”

“At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her,” she added. “She was very ill throughout the four years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last.”

Jones also shared that B’s “cancer reared originally when she was very young.”

“It’s the real reason why the family relocated quite frequently, so that they could access the best treatment at the time for chordoma: a rare form of spinal cancer that was always going to kill her,” she claimed.

Jones claimed B had been in remission for several years before the cancer returned. “That was when she decided to contact me. She had read my 2021 book about Freddie, Love of My Life,” Jones said. According to The Daily Mail, Jones stated the pair spent four years working to publish Love Freddie “on borrowed time.”

Freddie Mercury’s Alleged Daughter Kept Her Identity Secret Because of Her Profession

According to the latest report, Jones stated that B had never wanted to reveal her identity publicly, as she was reportedly a doctor and didn’t want to affect her patients. The family is now reportedly considering releasing photos of B, both alone and with Freddie.

Per The Daily Mail, Love, Freddie is largely based on Mercury’s secret diaries, which he reportedly gave to his daughter before his death.

In the book, the woman identifies herself as Mercury’s only child and next of kin. “He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me,” she wrote, describing them as a record of his “private thoughts, memories and feelings.” At the time of writing, she was reportedly a parent and medical professional.

In Love, Freddie, Jones claimed that only Mercury’s inner circle knew about his alleged daughter. According to The Daily Mail, this group included his parents, sister, Queen bandmates, and his ex-fiancée, Mary Austin.

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin at Mercury’s 38th birthday party, Xenon nightclub, London, September 1984.(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

The book claims Mercury’s daughter always knew he was her real father. She also stated that he frequently visited her and her mother throughout her childhood.

Jones writes that the three adults decided the child would live with her mother and stepfather, adding that Mercury had “his own rooms at each of their homes.”

In an August 2025 interview with The Times U.K., however, Austin stated she was unaware that Mercury reportedly had a secret daughter.

“The truth is that I am simply not the guardian of such a secret,” she insisted then. “I’ve never known of any child, or of any diaries.”

“If Freddie had indeed had a child without me knowing anything about it, that would be astonishing to me,” she added.