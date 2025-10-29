Frankie Muniz Reveals Why He Hasn’t Spoken To Hilary Duff In 20 Years

There was a time when Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff were best friends. But the two haven’t spoken in more than 20 years.

The two starred in Agent Cody Banks together. Unfortunately, that film destroyed their friendship together. During a recent episode of “The Joe Vulpis Podcast,” Muniz explained what happened with Duff and what caused things to go sour.

The two first met as teens. Muniz even guest-starred on Lizzie McGuire.

“We became really, really good friends,” Muniz said. “We had a really great relationship for a long time.”

However, Muniz felt offended after talking with Duff’s mom about Agent Cody Banks.

“I was on the set of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ and I was in Hilary’s dressing room and her mom was there,” the actor recalled. “Her mom was like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing this summer? What are you doing this summer?’ And I go, ‘Oh, I’m filming this movie where I’m playing like a junior James Bond.’”

Frankie Muniz Talks Hilary Duff

Duff’s mom immediately inquired about the female lead, putting Muniz in an uncomfortable position. Muniz had hoped Smallville star Kristin Kreuk would be cast. However, the very next day Muniz learned Duff’s mom got her cast.

“Her mom’s like, ‘Guess what? We’re going to be spending the summer together. She’s doing Cody Banks with you. They signed the contract last night,’” Muniz continued.

“Needless to say, I wasn’t thrilled about it. And not because I didn’t want it to be Hilary,” he added. “I don’t know how much I want to say. I’m trying to think about it because I’ve already said way too much.”

Muniz described Hilary’s mom as making him feel very sad and uncomfortable. Things reached a point where neither Muniz nor Duff spoke again after filming.

“I’ve not said one word to her since then. So that’s the truth of that,” he said. “No one knows about my Hilary Duff story.”

He regrets not staying friends.

“I regret not just continuing to be friends with her. Because we had a great friendship for such a long time, and I let her mom… it pissed me off,” Muniz said. “I would love to catch up with her. I would love to even talk about that because I’m sure she doesn’t know any of that happened.”