Fox News Reporter Speaks out After Being ‘Pulverized’ By Wrestler On Air

Fox News reporter Abby Hornacek is speaking out after she was “pulverized” by a professional wrestler on air.

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The incident occurred during the March 28 episode of Fox & Friends. At the time, Hornacek was interviewing Olympic wrestler Kennedy Blade just before the Real American Freestyle wrestling event in Tampa, Florida.

During the segment, Blades agreed to do a demonstration of her signature suplex. The move requires the wrestler to lift their opponent and throw them backwards.

Hornacek stated that she felt “nervous” beforehand, but went along with the demonstration. “Kennedy here has been nice enough to offer,” the Fox News reporter said as she and the wrestler got into position. “We might have forced her into this – she’s going to show me her signature move.”

Seemingly without much effort, Blades flipped Hornacek over and onto the ground. There was a noticeable gasp from onlookers as the Fox News reporter appeared to land on her neck instead of her back.

Despite the landing, Hornacek rolled over and declared, “Amazing! I don’t think I can be a wrestler. The mic pack did not survive, but I did luckily.”

She further stated, “I know that looked worse than it was, but that was a lot of fun.”

Hornacek Insists She Was OK Following the Demonstration

Although she said she was ok after the demonstration, Hornacek admitted she struggled physically the following day.

“It was wild, you guys,” she declared on Fox & Friends. “It felt like I was being hoisted off a skyscraper.“

The Fox News reporter further pointed out that Blades was a “true professional.”

“I want to set the record straight because I get a lot of comments like, ‘Oh, you know, Kennedy put you in danger.’ She really didn’t,” Hornacek continued. “I said, ‘Please, Kennedy … Can I please do this?’ And she was so sweet, just the kindest soul I’ve ever met.”

Regarding her preparation for the demonstration, Hornacek said she “watched a bunch of videos about suplexes.” However, nothing prepared me for what actually happened.

“I didn’t really know exactly how it worked, even when you watch it in slow-mo, it doesn’t make any sense,” she noted. “And Kennedy Blade is my height, so she told me yesterday she’s not used to suplexing people who are 5’11.”

Hornacek then added, “I think to get that extra leverage — it was very interesting — I think that’s why I was a little close to hitting my head. But again, she’s a true pro.”