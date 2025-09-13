Fox News’ Eric Shawn Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Linked to 9/11 Toxic Exposure

Fox News reporter Eric Shawn recently revealed his cancer diagnosis and respiratory issues, linking them to toxin exposure from the September 11 attacks.

On the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, during a live broadcast, Shawn, 68, spoke about his health issues after reporting from Ground Zero.

“It is hard to believe that it has been nearly a quarter of a century since that day,” Shawn admitted. “Today, again, we all gather here to remember what was lost.”

“While 2,977 people were murdered here that day, the number who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has increased from the toxic dust that was released,” he pointed out.

The veteran journalist reported that, according to the CDC, 48,000 people have been diagnosed with 9/11-related cancers, including nearly 10,000 cases in the past year alone. Additionally, over 3,700 first responders have died since 9/11, with 2,300 of those deaths attributed to cancer.

Shawn revealed that he is among the many people who have been affected.

“I have two different diagnoses under the World Trade Center Health program,” he explained. The program offers medical care to responders and survivors exposed to carcinogens like jet fuel, mercury, and asbestos.

Eric Shawn Details His Ongoing Health Issues

Shawn shared that he suffers from respiratory issues, including bronchitis, and received a cancer diagnosis this year. Despite this, he feels fortunate.

“If you were below Canal Street, basically, you were exposed to the dust. I was here reporting on it. That’s what happened with me,” he revealed. “I mean, I’m very, very lucky. I think of all those who are suffering much greater… I’ve lost a few friends from this, of course.”

“Back then, I remember thinking, maybe in 20, 30 years, I’ll get something. Well, here it is, 24 years. But I think of everyone who suffered far greater than I,” he added. “We’re all in this together. I mean, we are. We are all in it together.”