‘Fox and the Hound’ Actress Birgit Carlstén Dead at 75

Actress, director, and singer Birgit Carlstén has passed away at the age of 75.

Carlstén died after a period of unspecified illness, according to the Sweden Herald.

In 1981, she took part in Povel Ramel’s pub show Mininspiration, and in 1989, she performed in the comedy Snésprång at the Liseberg Theater in Gothenburg. She has also received acclaim for her performances as a singer interpreting Édith Piaf.

According to her IMDb, she also voiced Big Mama in the Swedish dub of Disney’s The Fox and the Hound, which was released in Sweden under the name Micke och Molle. The beloved movie is based on Daniel P. Mannix’s 1967 novel and follows the unlikely friendship between Tod, a fox, and Copper, a hound, as they struggle with their instincts and their roles as natural enemies.

Carlsten also appeared in The Sacrifice (Offret), a 1986 drama film written and helmed by Soviet film director Andrei Tarkovsky. The Sacrifice tells the story of a middle-aged intellectual who tries to make a deal with God to prevent a nuclear disaster. The film blends both pagan and Christian religious themes, and Tarkovsky described it as a “parable.”

Birgit Carlstén Became a Popular Contestant on a Huge TV Quiz Show

Carlsten has been a frequent participant on SVT’s quiz show On the Track, competing alongside notables like Helge Skoog, Sven Melander, and Måns Möller. In 1997, she claimed victory in the competition, teaming up with renowned sports journalist Tommy Engstrand.

She held the prestigious position of chair number ten in Småland’s Academy and was actively involved with the Alf Henrikson Society for many years.