Founding Member Leaves Rock Band, Group to Continue on as Trio

Lake Drive, an indie rock band from Milwaukee, just announced a major lineup change to their fans.

Videos by Suggest

The pop-rockers, currently on a summer tour that concludes in NYC in September, took to Instagram recently to announce that a founder member was leaving the group.

“Our founding bassist, Trevor [Gallagher], has decided to depart in pursuit of his own dreams,” the rock band wrote. “This comes with sadness, but a lot of love. Our friend, Trevor, has given years of his life to the growth of the band. Time that we will forever cherish and hold close to our hearts.”

The group will continue without Trevor, with remaining members Rayven Burdette (lead vocalist), Brandon Detaege (guitarist), and Adam Secord (drummer) carrying the pop-rock flame.

“From our first show to our first national tour, we’ve explored the country together and made music we love along the way,” Lake Drive continued. “If you see him around, don’t be a stranger.”

However, the band ended the sad message on a hopeful note for fans.

“Until then, we can’t wait to meet all of you across the country,” the band concluded.

The Rock Band’s Leaving Member Directly Addresses Fans

Meanwhile, Trevor took a moment to address fans directly in the post.

“The decision to leave the best band in the world has not been an easy one, but it is what has to happen. I will never forget the incredible times we’ve all shared and the unbelievable memories we’ve made,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, my life path and the path of the band don’t match, and the time to depart has come,” Trevor continued. “There is only love between Adam, Brandon, Rayven, and I, and this decision has been all my own. I am so proud of all that we’ve done and all these guys will continue on doing!”

“I can’t thank the guys, my family, friends, and all the amazing people I’ve met because of this band enough. Your love and support have kept me and this band going, so please, never stop!”

“Now I can finally watch LD live! See you there,” he concluded.

Fans of the rock band rushed to the comments to show their support.

“Trevor nooo,” one top comment began. “Love you & wish you the best, my friend,” the fan added. “Best of luck, Trevor!!! Wishing you all the good things in your life,” a second fan wrote. “We’ll miss Trevor,” a third fan insisted.

Meanwhile, the group has already established itself as a trio. In a follow-up post revealing a new track, the photo alongside it showed the three remaining Lake Drive members in all of their permed mulleted glory.

“Sooo we couldn’t wait any longer. “IF YOU SAY SO” is out now. We hope you love it as much as we do,” the band captioned the snapshot. The video for the new track also features the rebranded trio, poor Trevor a distant memory already…