Founder of Major BBQ Restaurant Chain Dead at 96: RIP to Floyd ‘Sonny’ Tillman

Floyd “Sonny” Tillman, the founder of the iconic Sonny’s BBQ restaurant chain, has died at the age of 96, his family confirmed this week, aged 96.

Tillman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 7, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, according to an Instagram post shared by the chain.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share that Floyd ‘Sonny’ Tillman, the founder and visionary behind Sonny’s BBQ who led with kindness, decency, and strong sense of community, passed away on December 7, at the age 96,” the chain wrote.

They went on to share information about the late founder.

Born and raised in Florida, Tillman opened the first Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Cue in 1968 on Waldo Road in Gainesville, with a vision of creating a welcoming place where families and friends could gather over authentic, slow-smoked barbecue.

By the late 1970s, he began franchising the restaurant, expanding its reach across the Southeast and helping lay the foundation for what would become one of the region’s most beloved barbecue brands.

“Throughout his life, Sonny never lost sight of the principles that guided the restaurant’s founding, and it’s how he built Sonny’s BBQ into one of the nation’s most beloved barbecue restaurants,” they continued.

The Internet Cries After The Much-Loved Founder Passed

The Instagram comments alone are enough to see how loved TIllman was. Tributes pour in as people share in their grief and upset.

“We are forever grateful for his vision, his values, and the legacy of bringing people together that he leaves behind,” the chain finished. “We ask that you take a moment today to remember Sonny and his family, and to spread a little kindness to those around you in his honor.”

Under Tillman’s leadership, Sonny’s grew steadily, eventually boasting nearly 100 locations in multiple states by the time he sold the company to investors in 1988. Though he stepped away from day-to-day operations, his influence remained woven into the fabric of the business and the community it served.

“Sonny Tillman embodied everything that is special and everlasting about Sonny’s BBQ,” Jamie Yarmuth, CEO of Sonny’s Franchise Company, said in a statement. “His kindness and generosity were unparalleled, and while he may have made his name in the barbecue world, his philanthropic heart and an ability to create a true family dynamic at Sonny’s were undoubtedly his greatest accomplishments.”