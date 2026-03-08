Formerly Homeless Colorado Man Won $1 Million Lottery Ticket After Bad Day At Work

A formerly homeless Colorado man turned a difficult workday into a life-changing moment after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket that won him $1 million.

The winner, identified only as Jonathan G. of Alamosa, Colorado, purchased the winning ticket during what he described as a “tough” day on the job as a cell phone sales representative, according to the Colorado Lottery.

“I was having a tough sales day and it actually paid off,” he said in a statement released by lottery officials.

While taking a break, he decided to buy a lottery ticket. This isn’t unusual for Jonathan, however he typically spends much less when buying a ticket.

Instead of his typical $5 ticket, Jonathan chose a $20 scratch-off from the Colorado Lottery’s “200X Scratch” game. “Something in my head said, ‘Hey, why not try for that $20 one? What’s the worst that could happen?” he recalled. “It was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Formerly Homeless Man Now A Millionaire Thanks To Lottery

When he revealed the ticket, Jonathan realized he had won the game’s $1 million top prize. He said the moment left him stunned.

“My reaction was total disbelief,” he recalled.

According to the Colorado Lottery, the odds of winning the $1 million jackpot in the game are about 1 in 1,080,000.

Jonathan said the unexpected windfall will allow him to support his family and create opportunities he once believed were out of reach. He lives with his girlfriend and their children and said he plans to use the money to improve their lives.

“I definitely plan on giving my girlfriend and kids a life that I never thought was possible,” he said. “A little hope and perseverance and a gift of luck are going to give us a life we have been working very hard to have.”

He also said he intends to invest part of the winnings and use some of the money for experiences and small luxuries the family previously could not afford.

It is not clear how Jonathan wants to receive his cash prize. As he seems to have long-term goals, it’s likely the winner is receiving the funds in installments.