former-wwe-world-champion-gives-birth-to-baby-boy-reveals-first-photo.

A former WWE champ just body-slammed the stork again, welcoming a new baby to her brood.

Leah Van Dale, known in WWE as Carmella and a former SmackDown Women’s Champion (now the Women’s World Champion), recently welcomed her second son, Bram Julian Polinsky, with her husband, fellow WWE star Matt Polinsky.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on October 10. In the sweet post, the WWE favorites shared a black-and-white photo with their new baby. In the candid snap, Polinsky, 41, cradles the newborn as the 37-year-old Van Dale looks on adoringly.

“Bram Julian Polinsky 🤍 you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy,” Van Dale captioned the post.

WWE Stars Congratulate Leah Van Dale on Her New Baby

Naturally, the congratulations came fast and furious, with WWE superstars tag-teaming the comments section to welcome the new arrival.

“Congratulations, mama,” fellow wrestler Charlotte Flair wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji. WWE star Nikki Garcia chimed in with, “Congrats! Sending you so much love!” Former pro wrestler turned media personality Brie Garcia added, “Aawww, congratulations!! So happy for you and the family!”

“I am so happy for you guys! Such an amazing addition to your beautiful family,” wrestler Nattie Neidhart wrote, adding a slew of red heart emojis.

The newborn joins the couple’s son, Dimitri Paul, whom they welcomed in November 2023. Van Dale is also a stepmother to Polinsky’s three older children from a previous relationship: daughters Lola and Lenny and son Cash.

Matt Polinsky and Leah Van Dale in 2023. (Photo by Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images)



Meanwhile, the couple married in the ring in 2022.

Van Dale, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, took a break from WWE during her pregnancy with her first child. She did not return to WWE programming after her contract was not renewed earlier this year.

Polinsky, who goes by the stage name Corey Graves in the WWE, transitioned from wrestling to color commentary back in 2016.