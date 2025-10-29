Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dies After Dealing With Pneumonia and Blood Infection: Mo Was 58

Former WWE wrestler Bobby Horne, known to fans as Sir Mo, has passed away. Horne was 58 years old and had battled several health issues in recent years.

Book Pro Wrestlers announced Horne’s death on Facebook on October 19.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Bobby Horne, known to wrestling fans around the world as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away,” the company wrote. “Bobby…made his mark in the wrestling world with his infectious energy, booming personality, and unmistakable charisma,” they added.

The booking agency also pointed out that Horne brought “a fresh burst of life to WWF programming” in the early 1990s with his “blend of positivity, showmanship, and unity.”

Sir Mo looks on during In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings at the Hershey Park Arena on December 17, 1995, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. ( Photo via WWE Archive/Getty Images)

The WWE also paid tribute to Bobby “Mo” Horne.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby ‘Mo’ Horne has passed away,” the company wrote on its website.

“Horne entertained fans as the fun-loving Mo across a number of his promotions throughout his career,” the WWE added. “Alongside Mabel and manager Oscar, the trio formed one of the most popular groups of the mid-’90s, Men on a Mission.”

Bobby ‘Mo’ Horne Wrestled for the WWE from 1993 to 1996

Horne wrestled for WWE from 1993 to 1996, briefly winning the tag team championship in March 1994 with Mabel. Before and after, he spent his career on the independent circuit, winning multiple tag team championships across the U.S. He was later inducted into both the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Horne faced health issues in his later years, frequently sharing updates from his hospital bed on social media.

In a late July video update from a hospital bed, the wrestler stated, “My colon hasn’t worked in three years,” shortly after announcing he had “major intestinal surgery.”

Earlier in October, a fundraiser was set up to help Horne and his wife, Denise Jones, with medical bills. He was in the ICU due to a severe blood infection and pneumonia. Horne previously had a kidney transplant in 2018, battled a serious case of COVID-19 in 2022 that put him in the ICU, and underwent hernia surgery shortly afterward.

A WWE Hall of Famer Pays Tribute to Bobby ‘Mo’ Horne

WWE Hall of Famer Leilani Kai also paid tribute to Bobby “Mo” Horne on social media.

“It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away,” Kai wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the former wrestler. “I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s. He was always kind to me — always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect.

“When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome,” she added. “That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most. Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you.”

While Horne hadn’t wrestled since 2000, he and his wife had been running an independent pro wrestling promotion, SOAR Championship Wrestling, since 2016.