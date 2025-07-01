Woman Told Elderly Mother ‘This Is For The Best’ As Her Son Allegedly Strangled Her To Death In Norfolk, Virginia

A 53-year-old woman, Heather Cummings, has been sentenced for murder in connection with the 2024 death of her elderly mother. She reportedly told the dying woman that “this is for the best” as her son allegedly strangled her to death.

According to WAVY, Cummings was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday, June 27. He had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Cleo Loizides’, her 81-year-old mother, death.

Mom Murdered

WTKR, citing court documents, detailed that on June 30, 2024, Loizides was found unresponsive at Commonwealth Senior Living in Norfolk, Virginia. One day later, she was pronounced dead.

On July 9, 2024, Heather Cummings and her son, Clifton, were charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after confessing to their roles in Loizides’ death.

Clifton allegedly confessed to strangling the victim, his grandmother, with a bag strap. At the same time, Cummings confessed, as per court documents, to holding Loizides down by the hands.

While the elderly woman was allegedly strangled to death by her grandson, Cummings allegedly told her, “This is for the best. You know what you did to my dad.”

Regarding her father, Heather Cummings has claimed that Cleo Loizides was responsible for his death. This is a belief that she expressed during her trial.

Still, Cummings insisted that she misses her mother every day. Despite past alleged instances of physical abuse carried out by Loizides, Cummings insisted that she still loved her.

Forty Years

However, prosecutors argued that Cummings lacked remorse for her crime. Past statements reportedly made by the woman include wanting to live peacefully with her husband after the trial and even expressing the desire to publish a book about her father’s photography.

As WAVY, while Cummings was being sentenced, her husband appeared to be in shock. Reportedly, the man even asked the defense attorney if there was something they could do about his wife’s sentence.

“Forty years is a long time for anyone, but for Ms. Cummings, it amounts to a life sentence, but she has earned it,” attorney Ramin Fatehi said, as per WTKR. “I extend my condolences to the family of the victim; she did not deserve to die this way.”

Clifton Cummings’ bench trial will begin on August 4.