former-trump-official-camryn-kinsey-collapses-during-live-tv-interview

Camryn Kinsey, a former Trump administration official, fainted during a live television appearance on Thursday night while criticizing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The 24-year-old political commentator’s frightening fainting spell occurred during her appearance on “Fox News @ Night” while speaking with Jonathan Hunt, who was filling in for Trace Gallagher.

In the widely shared clip, Kinsey criticized Biden’s controversial interview on The View, where he attributed Vice President Harris’ 2024 election loss to President Trump to “sexist” attitudes among Americans.

🚨 Fox News guest Camryn Kinsey faints live on air. pic.twitter.com/T5AquOuBUo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2025

“This is what they have to do, they have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign, they had a failed presidency. They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency. It’s not about uh ideology,” a stammering Kinsey said before falling out.

She drew a sharp breath, her eyes fluttering shut as she collapsed from her chair. The television camera swiftly shifted to Hunt, while a crew member hurried to Kinsey’s side.

The startled anchor tried to smoothly transition to the next segment but faltered mid-sentence, ultimately cutting himself off and sending the show into an extended commercial break.

“We’re just going to get some help here for Camryn,” Hunt stammered.

Fox News Host Says Camryn Kinsey ‘Up and Moving’ Following Fainting Scare

Hunt shared that Kinsey was recovering well after receiving medical care.

“Camryn is up and moving. We have paramedics checking her out now. We will keep you updated, and of course, we wish Camryn all the best,” Hunt explained when the show returned from commercials.

Kinsey, a former Division I cheerleader, briefly served as the White House correspondent for One America News Network following her role in the Trump administration. Most recently, she founded Titan Media Strategies, a media marketing consulting firm, according to The New York Post.

Just hours before the shocking on-air incident, Kinsey had been celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“New Pope!” Kinsey shared on X.

“Oh no-I was just watching you on Fox. I hope you are okay,’ a fan wrote in response.