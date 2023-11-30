Former Top US Diplomat Henry Kissinger, Dead At 100

Henry Kissinger, the esteemed diplomat and influential figure in U.S. politics, renowned for his impactful tenure as Secretary of State, has passed away at the age of 100. The statesman breathed his last on Wednesday at his residence in Connecticut, although the specific cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Kissinger, a man hailed for his instrumental role in shaping the nation’s foreign policy, served as a key advisor to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. His leadership during the 1970s left an indelible mark on history, notably negotiating America’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War and paving the way for improved relations with China, the Middle East, and the Soviet Union.

However, his career was often marred by controversy. While he earned acclaim, including a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in Vietnam, critics accused him of orchestrating a face-saving exit strategy, foreseeing the collapse of democracy in Vietnam. The subsequent downfall of democracy following the peace deal fueled further criticism of his actions.

Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100 pic.twitter.com/DRm5t2EaFV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 30, 2023

Kissinger’s legacy is an intricate tapestry of lauded achievements and contentious decisions. His role in clandestine operations, such as the covert bombing of Cambodia and the involvement in the overthrow of Chile’s democratically elected president, stirred intense debate and polarized opinions.

Beyond the political realm, Kissinger led a high-profile personal life, with dalliances in Hollywood that drew attention, having dated notable movie stars like Candice Bergen, Shirley MacLaine, Jill St. John, and Liv Ullman.

Born in Germany, Kissinger sought refuge in the United States as a teenager in 1938, alongside other Jewish immigrants. His academic journey began at Harvard, eventually propelling him to ascend the ranks in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.

Although departing from federal government duties in 1977, Kissinger retained a prominent presence in both foreign policy and the business sphere. His legacy stands as a divisive one, celebrated by some for his contributions while fiercely opposed by others due to the controversies surrounding his actions.

Frequently, I’ve come to regret things I’ve said. This, from 2001, is not one of those times: pic.twitter.com/1NiHlupJkL — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 5, 2018

Henry Kissinger leaves behind a complex and impactful legacy, shaping U.S. foreign policy and international relations for decades, and his passing marks the end of an era in American diplomacy.