former-tlc-reality-tv-star-remarries-years-after-high-profile-split-from-first-wife

Former TLC reality TV star Jon Gosselin is a married man after marrying Stephanie Lebo over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum and his bride exchanged vows in a wedding in Pennsylvania on Sunday. Two of his eight children, Collin and Hannah, were present for the event. The couple invited approximately 180 people.

Gosselin also shared a video of the event through his YouTube channel. Collin was one of his dad’s groomsmen.

During the ceremony, Gosselin told Lebo, “Before I met you, I never know what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason. I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow oled with my best friend and the love of my life.”

The couple first met in August 2021 following Gosselin’s split from ex Colleen Conrad. They went public with their romance in August 2023.

Gosselin called Leob “the one” during an April 2024 interview with PEOPLE. He also stated that “without a doubt” he would propose within a year.

“I’m with my girl, she really supports me,” he said at the time. “She doesn’t really want to be in the public eye, so she doesn’t come to red carpet events and those kinds of things.”

Gosselin also stated that he doesn’t want any more children.

“We’re both fixed, so it’s not happening,” he pointed out. “I’m not getting a reversal. It was annoying enough to get it fixed, so I’m not going to go down that road.”

Gosselin proposed to Lebo in November 2024.

Jon Gosselin and His First Wife, Fellow TLC Reality Star Kate Gosselin Were Married For A Decade

Jon Gosselin was previously married to fellow TLC reality TV star Kate Gosselin from 1999 to 2009.

The pair share eight children, including twins Cara and Madelyn “Mady”, born in October 2000. Their sextuplets, sons Aaden, Collin, and Joel, and daughters Alexis, Hannah, and Leah, were born in May 2004.

The family’s hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered in April 2007 on Discovery Health Channel. The series moved to TLC after its first two seasons.

The final episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered in November 2009, right after the Gosselins’ divorce was finalized. Kate and the children went on to star in Kate Plus 8. That show ended in 2017.