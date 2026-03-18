former-teen-star-arrested-in-connection-to-burglary-investigation

A former teen star was reportedly arrested this week in connection with a burglary in Malibu, California.

Videos by Suggest

Chris O’Neal, best known for his role as Kevin Reed on Nickelodeon’s How to Rock, was booked at the L.A. County Jail on March 16 and released the next afternoon, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the 31-year-old was one of several people detained in connection with the theft.

Law enforcement sources allege the burglary was reported at 5:45 a.m. after a caller spotted three adults inside the home on security footage. The group reportedly entered through the back of the house before tampering with the cameras.

Meanwhile, the former teen star has not posted to social media since November 2025. O’Neal’s Instagram bio states that “all [he does] is act and make music.”

Chris O’Neal Rose to Fame on Nickelodeon in 2012

In addition to How to Rock, which aired in 2012, O’Neal also co-hosted the Nickelodeon series You Gotta See This, according to his IMDb page.

Chris O’Neal in 2012. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

The following year, he played Ben Dupree in the network’s movie Swindle, alongside Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy. In 2015, he had a guest role in Zendaya’s K.C. Undercover.

From 2017 to 2020, O’Neal starred as Daniel Hayward in the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy. His most recent acting credit was in the 2020 series 5th Ward.

In a 2022 YouTube video, O’Neal told subscribers that before his Nickelodeon debut, he only had “three commercials under [his] belt” and no other acting experience.

“I was the first person in my whole family to attempt this whole acting career, so everything I was doing was from scratch,” the former teen star explained then.

Meanwhile, he released a rap EP called “Just Getting Started” in 2014.











