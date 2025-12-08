Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Receives New Health Diagnosis After ‘Face Parasite’ Situation

Following her “face parasite” situation earlier this year, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville reveals she has received a new health diagnosis.

While speaking to TMZ last week, the reality TV star said she finally got word about what has been causing her years-long health woes.

Although she didn’t reveal what the diagnosis actually was, the Real Housewives alum said her mother “started bawling” in relief when she heard the news.

The health diagnosis was made just months after Glanville revealed to Us Weekly she “randomly” met an “infectious disease doctor,” Dr. Michael Scoma, online. She was hopeful that he could help her.

“He specializes in super hard-to-treat things where people can’t get a diagnosis,” she said in August.

Glanville then said that the first course of treatment was planned to be an “IV antibiotics and fungal antibiotics. The process was done through a PICC line in her arm.

The ‘Real Housewives’ Star Admitted to Emotionally Struggling Amid Her Health Woes

Meanwhile, Glanville previously shared how she was struggling emotionally while battling her mystery illness.

“I always joke my life is like The Last of Us? I’m just turning into one of those black mold people,” she said. “That’s how I felt. I have lumps on my face, and they’re moving around.”

Glanville further shared, “Dr. Michael Scoma said he wouldn’t know if there was a parasite or not, because he didn’t treat me early on. But if there was, it would have been gone by now. A lot of this infection, in this deep tissue — the staph infection, and there’s other problems happening — it mimics a parasite. It has this fluid that jumps around your face because it’s spreading.”

She then said that she spent the past two years being told there was nothing wrong with her.

“It’s definitely calmed down since I was treated for the parasite,” Glanville noted. “But now I’m left with [an] infection in my skin.”

Dr. Scoma shared with the media outlet that Glanville must follow a strict health plan. “Right now, our focus is on treating Brandi’s long-standing infection and its secondary effects,” he added. “Once the infection is fully controlled and she’s stable, we can evaluate any next steps to support her recovery.”