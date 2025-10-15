Former ‘GMA’ Hosts Announce Engagement Years After Affair Scandal

Nearly three years after their affair scandal cost them their jobs at GMA, former hosts of the morning show, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, announced their engagement.

During the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, the couple shared the exciting news. “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged. We’ve been engaged for just about a month.”

Holmes then joked that they were announcing the news on the podcast so the news could be revealed on their own terms, which is not a privilege either of them has had since the scandal.

“We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to,” he continued. “We’ve learned that less, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

However, being able to reveal the news on their own terms didn’t mean that the former GMA hosts were hiding their engagement.

“I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly,” Robach pointed out. “And kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened.”

Although they promised to share details about Holmes’ proposal to Robach, the couple said they were just “celebrating with family” currently.

The ‘GMA’ Alums Previously Opened Up About Their Relationship

Months before announcing their engagement, the couple opened up about their relationship, revealing it was more than just dating.

During the May 21 episode of the I Do Part 2 podcast, Holmes declared that Robach was his person, partner, and spouse. Robach jokingly suggested that Holmes should add that she was the love of his life as well.

Engagement rumors started to circulate after Robach was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Holmes and Robach’s romance first made headlines in late 2022, when they were spotted being cozy in public. However, the duo was married to other people at the time.

Following an investigation, ABC News fired Holmes and Robach from GMA 3.

Robach was previously married to Andrew Shue for more than a decade. They separated months before the news broke about Robach’s relationship with Holmes.

Meanwhile, Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig from 2011 to 2023. They separated around the same time as Robach and Shue.

Shue and Fiebig are also now dating and made their red carpet debut in late 2024.