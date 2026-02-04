Former First Lady Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

William “Bill” Stevenson, the ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, has been charged with murder, a little over a month after his wife Linda unexpectedly died.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC News, law enforcement responded to a “reported domestic dispute” at Stevenson’s Wilmington, Delaware, residence in the evening hours of Dec. 28. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Linda unresponsive on the living room floor. Bill was the person who had called 911. Linda was declared dead the same day. She was 64 years old.

On Monday, a grand jury in New Castle County indicted Bill with first-degree murder in connection with Linda’s death. Per the indictment, Bill was accused of intentionally causing Linda’s death.

New Castle County officials confirmed that Bill was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 bail.

No further details about Linda’s death have been revealed.

Jill married Bill in February 1970, but separated four years later. They divorced in May 1975. The exes did not have any children.

Jill met Joe Biden in March 1975 on a blind date set up by her brother Frank, who had known her in college. Joe’s first wife, Neila Hunter, and his daughter Naomi died in an automobile accident in 1972.

They married in June 1977 and share a daughter, Ashley. Jill also became stepmom to Joe’s sons, Beau and Hunter.

Jill Biden Once Opened Up About Her Marriage to Bill Stevenson

In her 2019 book, Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself, Jill Biden reflected on her marriage to Bill Stevenson.

“Looking back, it may seem like that relationship was a mistake of youth,” she wrote. “But there was a time when I truly believed we were destined for each other.”

Jill also described Bill as “charismatic and entrepreneurial,” which led him to start his own business.

“We rented a sleek modern house. Suddenly, I wasn’t just a student, eating cheap food and living in student housing any longer—now I was a wife,” she recalled. “My parents didn’t object; in fact, my parents loved him. And most importantly, I thought I had found a love like my parents’, a partnership built on loyalty and devotion.”

Jill further wrote, “For a moment, we were happy. I had found my Prince Charming, and I was sure it would last forever.”

The former First Lady also said that her ex-husband was a “big supporter” of her now husband Joe’s 1972 Senate campaign. The exes even attended a victory party, where she met Joe’s first wife, Neilia, just weeks before the accident.