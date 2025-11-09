Former DC Star Reflects on Being ‘Graylisted’ By Hollywood For His Personal Beliefs

A former DC star said he was “graylisted” by Hollywood after he openly expressed his personal beliefs.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Zachary Levi spoke out about how his acting career has been impacted since he became more vocal about his political views.

“I might go so far as to say I was gray listed, I guess,” he explained. “I’m still getting jobs, and I’m still grateful — very grateful — to be working. And I still have a lot of friends in the industry, people who still want to work with me.”

The former DC star also said he was thankful to those in the industry who have stood by him, even when they had opposing views.

“I’m grateful for all of those folks – whether or not we’re even on the same side of the political spectrum,” he continued. “People who know my heart and know that I’m a good man who just wants good in this world. We might disagree on how to get there, but I genuinely want the best for everyone in this world.”

However, Levi admitted that being vocal about his beliefs has led to some consequences. “There’s definitely been a lot of blowback and pushback,” he pointed out. “There are people in the industry who don’t want to work with me — because I had the audacity to say I didn’t think Kamala Harris was the right choice in our last election and also because I called corporations like Pfizer to account, because I think that we’ve been lied to a lot about everything that’s gone on in the last five, six years.”

The DC Alum Made It Clear Where He Stands on the Political Spectrum

Meanwhile, Levi stated that despite what others think, he is not a conservative.

“I’m a libertarian, I’m not even a conservative,” he stated. “I think that all of us ought to have the right to live the life that we choose to live for ourselves, but also recognizing that, that our individual liberty ends here. And once it starts affecting somebody else’s individual liberty, well, then we have a problem.”

Levi further shared that no matter what, he is trying to keep moving forward. “That’s all I think we can, all any of us can do,” he added. “Speak what you believe to be true and speak it in love.”

Levi’s “graylisted” comments were made nearly a year after he was slammed by his former She Loves Me co-star, Laura Benanti.

During a 2024 interview, Benanti was brutally honest about Levi. She stated that she never liked the actor.

“Everyone was like, ‘He’s so great,’ and I was like, ‘No, he’s not,’” she explained. “He’s sucking up all the f—ing energy in the room. He wants to mansplain everybody’s part to them.”

Benanti said he was popular among the rest of the cast. “He really sucked everybody in with his, like, dance party energy,” she noted. “Like, ‘We’re doing a dance party at half hour.’ I was like, ‘Good luck. Have fun.’”

However, his popularity wasn’t enough for Benanti to not call him out for blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for the death of their co-star Gavin Creel. The late actor passed away from cancer.

“To use his memory for his political agenda and to watch him try to make himself cry until he had one single tear, which he did not wipe away,” Benanti added. “I was like, ‘F— you forever.'”