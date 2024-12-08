Laura Benanti Blasts Former Co-Star Zachary Levi: ‘F**k You Forever’

Refusing to hold back her true thoughts, Laura Benanti blasted her former She Loves Me co-star Zachary Levi.

While appearing on the That’s a Gay Ass Podcast, Benanti unleashed about Levi, stating she never liked him, let alone enjoyed working with him. The duo had worked in the 2016 revival of the Broadway musical.

“Everyone was like, ‘He’s so great,’ and I was like, ‘No, he’s not,’” she explained. “He’s sucking up all the f—ing energy in the room. He wants to mansplain everybody’s part to them.”

Despite her noticeable disdain towards her co-star, Benanti did point out that Levi was popular with the rest of the cast.

“He really sucked everybody in with his, like, dance party energy,” she continued. “Like, ‘We’re doing a dance party at half hour.’ I was like, ‘Good luck. Have fun.'”

Cameron Adams with Jane Krakowski, Zachary Levi, Nicholas Barasch, Peter Bartlett, Byron Jennings, Cavin Creel, Michael McGrath and Laura Benanti with cast during the Broadway Opening Night Actors’ Equity Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring Cameron Adams for ‘She Loves Me at Studio 54 on March 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

She further called out Levi for blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for the death of their She Loves Me co-star Gavin Creel. The late actor passed away from cancer.

“To use his memory for his political agenda and to watch him try to make himself cry until he had one single tear, which he did not wipe away,” Benanti stated. “I was like, ‘F— you forever.'”

Zachary Levi Announced He Is Expecting His First Child Following Laura Benanti’s Rant

Seemingly not letting Laura Benanti get to him, Zachary Levin announced he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Maggie Keating.

In his latest Instagram post, Levi shared an ultrasound photo, stating he’s wanted to be a dad since he was a kid.

“I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart,” he wrote in the caption. “A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father.”

He also admitted that before he could become a parent, there were things in his life that needed to “shift” first. “So last November, I started to make some shifts in my life. Shifts that ultimately came down to loving and valuing myself more. Prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. And lo and behold, immediately things started to manifest for the better.”

Levi then shared that God brought “a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love” into his life through the “angelic form” of Keating. “A wonderful woman on the same journey of self-discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me. So, we did.”

He went on to declare that he and Keating couldn’t wait for his fans to meet their little “bambino.”

“We’re waiting until the birth to know the sex, but I’ll be stoked out of my mind either way,” Levi added. “Always accepting potential baby names. Keep ‘em original, but not TOO original. We don’t need them being bullied more than their theater-nerd father.”