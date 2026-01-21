former-cw-actress-reveals-engagement-to-actor-writer

An actress with a familiar face to CW fans just made it official with her actor/writer beau.

Videos by Suggest

Arrow alum Madison McLaughlin announced on Instagram her engagement to Sloane Morgan Siegel, a musician and member of ICYDAY.

On Dec. 27, McLaughlin posted a carousel of photos featuring the ring, their pups, and a very long list of reasons why he’s definitely the one.

“My best friend, dog coparent, living room dance partner, pasta sauce taste tester, wine pourer, playlist curator, roadtrip driver, scene partner, latte maker, poker teacher, advice giver, sunset hiker, poetry writer, lullaby singer, favorite adventurer, MY FIANCÉ,” the 30-year-old gushed.

The comment section quickly turned into a star-studded celebration. High School Musical dad Bart Johnson led the charge in all caps: “WHAAAAAAAAT!?!? NO WAAAAAAAY!!! This is the best news. LOVE YOU TWO!!!”

Her Supernatural co-star Julie McNiven also popped in to spread the warmth, adding, “Oh you look so happy love! Congrats to you two!” while Kara Royster kept it short and sweet with a “Dawww congrats,” rounding out the digital party with champagne and happy-tear emojis.

All About Actress Madison McLaughlin and Her Triple Threat Fiancé

McLaughlin is a fan favorite for her roles as Evelyn Sharp (Artemis) in Arrow and Michelle Sovana in Chicago P.D. Per IMDb, her television credits also include The Mentalist, NCIS, Supernatural, Teen Wolf, Modern Family, and Roswell, New Mexico. She is set to appear in the upcoming drama Generation Angst alongside Molly C. Quinn, Samantha Hanratty, and Tara Reid.

Actress Madison McLaughlin in 2017. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Sloane Morgan Siegel is a member of the indie band ICYDAY, alongside David Bloom and Isaac Cohen. Their debut album, Clear Skies, featuring eight tracks, was released in April 2024. He’s also an actor in his own right, popping up in shows like NCIS. He also wrote the recent podcast series The Christmas Quilt.

With love in the air and a ring on her finger, McLaughlin and Siegel are hitting all the right notes. Cheers to a duet that’s just getting started…