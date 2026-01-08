Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Why She Resigned During Second ‘The View’ Appearance

Following her departure from Congress, former politician Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals why she resigned during her second appearance on The View.

While sitting at the famous Hot Topics table, Greene reflected on her decision to leave Congress after President Trump called her a “traitor.” This was after she supported the release of the complete Epstein files.

“I think when it comes down to it, the president that I helped get elected, the party that I donated to and represented, and having the president turn on me and calling me a ‘traitor’ for standing with women who were raped as teenagers, and then having no one in the party stand up for me, that was a high bar,” she explained. “But really, when it came down to death threats, which I had become used to, but when they came in on my son because of my president’s words, it’s just too much, right? And I believe in term limits.”

Greene further revealed that the rise of political violence also factored into her decision to leave Congress. “One of MAGA’s big campaign pledges was to release the Epstein files, and then having to say, ‘Am I going to have to be the next Charlie Kirk? Is my son going to get murdered because I’m trying to continue to do this job?'” she said. “I think that’s a bar that’s too high for anyone, and it’s real. Political violence is real, and it’s so sad, and the politics is so extreme and divisive, and I just don’t want to be a part of that anymore.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells ‘The View’ Guests She Regrets Not Speaking Out Against the ‘Toxic Nature of Politics’

Marjorie Taylor Greene then said she regretted not speaking out about the toxic side of politics.

“Well, the toxic nature of politics is something that grew and grew to really bother me deeply,” she explained. “But it’s also the language that we see across both sides of the aisle. I’ve been called nasty names by Democrats, too, and it goes back and forth, and I’ve said I’m taking my part.”

“I’m only in control of me,” Greene continued. “So I’m taking control and taking my part and saying, ‘I don’t want to be a part of that anymore.”

She then said she wanted to focus on politics rather than individuals. “Our country is so divided,” Greene pointed out.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin was quick to call out Marjorie Taylor Greene for her actions. She asked the former politician whether she had apologized to the fellow representatives she had targeted while in office.

“Well, Sunny, to be clear, I made a blanket apology for my part,” Greene responded. “But I haven’t received apologies back from so many people that attacked me. So again, I’m the only one taking accountability and taking a big step in that direction. It really the responsibility belongs on everyone to do.”